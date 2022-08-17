5,628 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 636,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 458,636 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KDP. UBS Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 90,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,165 and sold 51,000 shares valued at $1,832,925. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

