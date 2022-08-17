60,718 Shares in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 60,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

Shares of MSOS opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.