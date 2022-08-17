6,182 Shares in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,553,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,010,000 after acquiring an additional 59,975 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,264,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after acquiring an additional 74,206 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 960,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,216,000 after acquiring an additional 69,048 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 803,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ATSG shares. Cowen raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.56. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $34.54.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.54 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.