70,907 Shares in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,865,000 after acquiring an additional 527,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 187,315 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 960,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 157,752 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after buying an additional 116,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of GMRE opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 442.13%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

