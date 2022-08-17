7,970 Shares in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,994,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.36. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.07.

GFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

