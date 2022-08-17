8,448 Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 669.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 105,588 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.68%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

