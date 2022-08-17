AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAON. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $177,205.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $177,205.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,877 shares of company stock worth $2,487,869. Corporate insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON to $72.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of AAON opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $83.79.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.33 million. AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

