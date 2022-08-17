ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 248,100 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
ACE Convergence Acquisition Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of ACEV opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 55,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $567,241.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 885,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,745.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACE Convergence Acquisition
About ACE Convergence Acquisition
ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the IT infrastructure software and semiconductor sectors.
Featured Stories
