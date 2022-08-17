Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Aclarion in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
Aclarion Trading Down 3.3 %
ACON opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94. Aclarion has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.05.
Aclarion Company Profile
Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software.
