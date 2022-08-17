Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACOR opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $6.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 85,335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.