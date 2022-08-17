Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 6,950,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $40.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 145.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,353,000 after acquiring an additional 936,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

