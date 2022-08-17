ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up to $10.30

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.30, but opened at $10.85. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 2,938 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

ADC Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $622.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.44% and a negative net margin of 199.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADCT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 41,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 1,121.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 92,621 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,300,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after buying an additional 188,902 shares during the last quarter. 49.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

