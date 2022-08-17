ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ AEY opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.