ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEY opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.