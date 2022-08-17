Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Down 6.4% in July

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 641,700 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 685,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADIL. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ADIL opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $5.08.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

