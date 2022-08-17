ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 837,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

ADTRAN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. ADTRAN has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.68 and a beta of 1.37.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -128.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ADTRAN by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 5.2% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ADTRAN by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in ADTRAN by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADTN. Cowen boosted their target price on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

