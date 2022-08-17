Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,377 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,102,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

