Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.
