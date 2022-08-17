Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 55.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 25,198 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 72.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.