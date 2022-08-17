Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,073 Shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $776,000.

AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DBLV stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.73. AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $83.11 and a 12-month high of $101.61.

