Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,871 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FN. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 471,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after acquiring an additional 184,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,402,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,833.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after buying an additional 130,299 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,018,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Fabrinet Price Performance

NYSE FN opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.