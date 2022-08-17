Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 59,369 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,369 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 60,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Price Performance

BATS:EPRF opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70.

