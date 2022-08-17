Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.39. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.