Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Shares Up 5.1%

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
Africa Energy Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.
About Africa Energy
Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Africa Energy (HPMCF)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.