Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Down 11.9% in July

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,800 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 684,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Afya has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Afya had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $108.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Afya will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Softbank Group Corp grew its stake in Afya by 1,391.8% in the fourth quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Afya by 5,496.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 134,102 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Afya by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 911,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after buying an additional 709,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

