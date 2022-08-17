Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Shares of AGGZF opened at $30.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $34.95.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

