Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Ag Growth International Price Performance
Shares of AGGZF opened at $30.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $34.95.
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ag Growth International (AGGZF)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.