Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Raised to C$55.00

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AGGZF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of AGGZF opened at $30.93 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

