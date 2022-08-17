Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) Short Interest Update

Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Agile Growth Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGGRU opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. Agile Growth has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $1,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $914,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000.

Agile Growth Company Profile

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

