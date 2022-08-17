Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Up 5.9% in July

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,500 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 484,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,401.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Agilysys by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilysys by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 244.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGYS. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

