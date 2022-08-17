Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $50.98.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 5482.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.