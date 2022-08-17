AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AgroFresh Solutions news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis purchased 32,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $54,164.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $54,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

