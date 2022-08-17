Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Aimia Stock Performance

Shares of AIMFF stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. Aimia has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

