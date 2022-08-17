Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Aimia Stock Performance
Shares of AIMFF stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. Aimia has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73.
Aimia Company Profile
