Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

AIRI stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.77. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

About Air Industries Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.