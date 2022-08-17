Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTXGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $86.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $83,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

