Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $86.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $83,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

