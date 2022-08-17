Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Down 13.2% in July

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Akso Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of AHG opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Akso Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akso Health Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akso Health Group Company Profile

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products.

