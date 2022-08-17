Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Down 13.2% in July

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Akso Health Group Stock Performance
Shares of AHG opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Akso Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akso Health Group
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Akso Health Group Company Profile
Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akso Health Group (AHG)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Akso Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akso Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.