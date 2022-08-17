Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 301,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

Shares of AKZOF opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.95. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $120.70.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

