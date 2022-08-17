Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $7.92.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

