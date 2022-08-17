Alison Sasser Sells 1,000 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,450,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after acquiring an additional 220,667 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 870,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,680,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.14.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

