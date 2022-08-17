Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Down 5.9%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 3,016,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 1,349,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Separately, Capital One Financial lowered Allego from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Allego during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allego during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Allego during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allego during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Allego during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

