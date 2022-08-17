Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Down 5.9%

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Allego (NYSE:ALLGGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.06. Approximately 3,016,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 1,349,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Capital One Financial lowered Allego from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Allego Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allego

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Allego during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allego during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Allego during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allego during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Allego during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Allego Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.