Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 462.2% during the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,229,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $144.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.79, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,915. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

