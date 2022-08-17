Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,001,000 after acquiring an additional 58,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,229,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 996,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,976,000 after purchasing an additional 28,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.29.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
Read More
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
