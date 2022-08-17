Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Shares Up 1.2%

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $9.25. 128,736 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 77,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alvotech in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alvotech in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alvotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Alvotech alerts:

Alvotech Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alvotech

About Alvotech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter worth about $110,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter worth about $6,612,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alvotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.