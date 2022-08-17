Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by DDD Partners LLC

DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $144.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 129.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.88 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,622 shares of company stock worth $7,856,915 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

