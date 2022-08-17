Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,719 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $61,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $144.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.79, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,915. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.