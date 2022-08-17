Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,865,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,329,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $144.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 129.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,622 shares of company stock worth $7,856,915. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

