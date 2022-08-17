American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,374 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $1,289,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,319,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after buying an additional 146,148 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 599.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 73,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 62,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to $9.50 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 2.4 %

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.