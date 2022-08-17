American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

AMH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

