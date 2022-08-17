American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMS opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $17.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

