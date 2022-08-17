Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Price Target Cut to C$0.80

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.48.

USA opened at C$0.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$125.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.06. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.66.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

