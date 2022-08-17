AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $4.94. AMMO shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 58,073 shares trading hands.

Institutional Trading of AMMO

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMMO by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 33.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $554.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48.

About AMMO

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. AMMO had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.