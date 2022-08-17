AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $4.94. AMMO shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 58,073 shares trading hands.
Institutional Trading of AMMO
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMMO by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 33.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AMMO Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $554.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48.
About AMMO
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
Featured Articles
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
