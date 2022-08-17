Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of AP opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 292,291 shares in the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

